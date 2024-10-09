Begin every adventure in comfort with Corasol sneakers, consciously designed with five unique layers of quality materials to find the sweet spot between the highest quality and exceptional comfort. The magic of Corasol comfort begins below the surface. Our focus is to provide women with comfortable sneakers that take her from day to day, to days chasing the sun. Each footbed is designed with layers that work together to provide the ultimate contoured comfort, sculpting to every individual foot for all day comfort.