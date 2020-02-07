Previous
Next
Norwood Grove White House by snoopybooboo
Photo 2547

Norwood Grove White House

This is a lovely old building sadly built into flats and a children's nursery.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Tony Guest (snoop...

ace
@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras. I...
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a shame. I could live in a house like that. My other half thinks I have delusions of grandeur !
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise