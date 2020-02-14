Previous
I Love You Mum by snoopybooboo
Photo 2554

I Love You Mum

Little Boo Boo seen here kissing her mum on Valentine's Day.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

@snoopybooboo
Tony Guest
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
the ultimate showing of respect in dog language.
February 15th, 2020  
