Rory And Boo Boo by snoopybooboo
Rory And Boo Boo

I took on Rory temporary but his recall was awful and was always running away. I found him a new home and after a lot of time and patience he stays with his owner.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Tony Guest (snoop...

@snoopybooboo
