Photo 2609
A Long Haired Chihuahua
This is Tich a new dog on the scene and I am hoping one day that one of my little ones will breed with him.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Tony Guest (snoopybooboo)
ace
@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras.
Tags
chihuahua
,
long
,
haired
Elizabeth
ace
Adorable little fellow!
April 10th, 2020
