Charlie The Thief by snoopybooboo
Photo 2708

Charlie The Thief

We had a dog owners picnic and Charlie stole another dog's packet of treats and this bread.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

ace
aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOL, oops
July 17th, 2020  
