A Young Coot by snoopybooboo
A Young Coot

It hasn't got the white mark on it's head yet.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Tony Guest (snoop...

@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras. I...
Allison Williams ace
How funny. You often hear of an old coot but never a young one!
August 27th, 2020  
