Photo 2941
Baron
Baron is looking very frail and 15 years old. Sadly his owner Tom died from Covid aged 66 about a month ago.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Tony Guest (snoop...
ace
@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras. I...
Tags
dog
