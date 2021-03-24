Previous
We're Off by snoopybooboo
Photo 2958

We're Off

There is one noisy Canada Goose over the pond and he is always chasing the others off. Here goes 2 of them.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

@snoopybooboo
