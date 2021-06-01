Previous
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles by snoopybooboo
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles

I caught this Canada Goose blowing into the water.
@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras.
Photo Details

George ace
How very strange. Well captured.
June 1st, 2021  
