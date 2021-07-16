Previous
A Blue Dragonfly by snoopybooboo
A Blue Dragonfly

I was looking to photos of the wildlife on the pond but was too hot for them to show themselves but this blue dragonfly rested near me a few times.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Tony Guest

@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras. I...
