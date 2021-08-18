Previous
Next
My Bedford Rascal Camper Van Suzuki Engine by snoopybooboo
Photo 3104

My Bedford Rascal Camper Van Suzuki Engine

The head gasket blew thanks to the water pump leaking. On the right the head has been skimmed. So now hoping it can all be fixed.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Tony Guest (snoop...

ace
@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras. I...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise