!2 Week Old Rufus by snoopybooboo
Photo 3283

!2 Week Old Rufus

my friends have got this new Rotweiller and he is large for 12 weeks old.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

ace
Sharon Lee ace
So cute
February 14th, 2022  
