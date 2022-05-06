Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3364
Do You 2 Want To Try And Take This Bread Off Of Me?
The mallard looks scared while the gull looks on.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tony Guest (snoop...
ace
@snoopybooboo
I love putting my photos of old cars, wildlife or anything else of interest on 365 using my Panasonic FZ 150 and 3300 cameras. I...
3364
photos
54
followers
297
following
921% complete
View this month »
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
3rd May 2022 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
,
canada
,
mallard
,
goose
Maggiemae
ace
I didn't think you were advised to give bread to ducks etc. But not everybody knows that - all round the world!
May 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close