My aunt's Christmas Tree by snowbird1949
My aunt's Christmas Tree

My 91 year old aunt crocheted all the ornaments on her little tree. She's so talented and it's so cute.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
bkb in the city ace
Very nice tree
December 22nd, 2024  
