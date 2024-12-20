Sign up
Previous
Next
3 / 365
My aunt's Christmas Tree
My 91 year old aunt crocheted all the ornaments on her little tree. She's so talented and it's so cute.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice tree
December 22nd, 2024
