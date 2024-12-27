Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Garden Location Sign
My son built this for his garden showing all the places he's been to and mileage to there from Tumwater, WA
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Edith Prince
@snowbird1949
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P90
Taken
27th December 2024 2:40pm
Tags
location sign
