Red-tailed Hawk by snowbird1949
Red-tailed Hawk

Sorry, not a great picture because he was quite far away sitting on top of a telephone pole at the edge of my yard. This is the second time in 12 days that he's been staking out my bird feeders.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
