Previous
Jigsaw puzzle by snowbird1949
13 / 365

Jigsaw puzzle

I love jigsaw puzzles and for years have taken pictures of all those I complete.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact