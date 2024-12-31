Previous
Next
Steller's Jay by snowbird1949
14 / 365

Steller's Jay

There's peanuts in the feeder above him and he's trying to figure out how to get them.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact