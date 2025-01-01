Previous
Red-tailed Hawk #2 by snowbird1949
Red-tailed Hawk #2

This is his second day he's stalked my bird feeders. Although there are 60-100 Pine Siskins flying around, it seems he's waiting for bigger prey (perhaps a squirrel or mourning dove).
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
