Amaryllis by snowbird1949
16 / 365

Amaryllis

First bloom on this year's Amaryllis. There are 4 more buds that should bloom in the next day or so.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
