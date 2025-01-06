Previous
Colorful houses in Nassau, Bahamas by snowbird1949
Colorful houses in Nassau, Bahamas

During the winter I do a lot of jigsaw puzzles, this is the latest one. I do 1-2 a month.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
