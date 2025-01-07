Sign up
Varied Thrush
It's been a while since I've seen this guy - more than a year, I think.
I've taken down most of the bird feeders because I've been inundated with hundreds of Pine Siskins. So I'm really glad to see this Thrush.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Edith Prince
@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P90
Taken
7th January 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
varied thrush
