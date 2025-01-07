Previous
Varied Thrush by snowbird1949
Varied Thrush

It's been a while since I've seen this guy - more than a year, I think.

I've taken down most of the bird feeders because I've been inundated with hundreds of Pine Siskins. So I'm really glad to see this Thrush.
7th January 2025

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
