Heather in bloom 1st sign of Spring by snowbird1949
21 / 365

Heather in bloom 1st sign of Spring

I love Heather cause it blooms in the middle of winter and makes me think Spring is coming.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
