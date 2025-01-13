Previous
Peace Lily by snowbird1949
22 / 365



Had to repot this Peace Lily today; it was getting a little big for it's pot. It is 8 years old was a gift for my husband's funeral so very special to me.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

@snowbird1949
Photo Details

