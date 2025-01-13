Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Peace Lily
Had to repot this Peace Lily today; it was getting a little big for it's pot. It is 8 years old was a gift for my husband's funeral so very special to me.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Edith Prince
@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
peace lily
