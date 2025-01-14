Previous
Memories of Mom by snowbird1949
23 / 365

Memories of Mom

I keep this little critter display on my kitchen windowsill - it reminds me of my mother. She loved collecting little critters.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact