Birdbath by snowbird1949
25 / 365

Birdbath

Cleaned all the birdbaths today. This one is right outside my living room window and the little sparrows love it. It's more shallow than most bird baths so they love it. Sometimes as many as 6 or 7 at a time take a bath. It's fun to watch.
17th January 2025

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures
6% complete

