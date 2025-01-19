Previous
Kenneydale Park, on Black Lake, Olympia, WA by snowbird1949
27 / 365

Kenneydale Park, on Black Lake, Olympia, WA

Wonderful place to walk on a cold winter day.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact