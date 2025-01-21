Previous
Tumwater Hill Water Tower by snowbird1949
29 / 365

Tumwater Hill Water Tower

The highest point in Tumwater, WA (I think). Stands pretty tall at the top of the hill.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
7% complete

