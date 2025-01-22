Previous
Flower Beds all Dressed up for Winter by snowbird1949
Flower Beds all Dressed up for Winter

In Spring and Summer this is a beautiful garden full of bulbs and perennials. We are having unusually cold weather right now, so he's been out protecting his cold frames from the freezing temps.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
