Awaiting Summer by snowbird1949
Awaiting Summer

A private beach at Boston Harbor Marina on Budd Inlet near Olympia, WA. It was bitter cold, but there were folks on the beach, like they were waiting for summer.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Edith Prince

@snowbird1949
I've had a camera in my hands since I was 7 years old - an old Brownie. I'm now 75 and still taking pictures, although...
