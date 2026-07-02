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Patterns by snowspell_kissed
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Patterns

Trying to stick with the b&w theme I’ve got going, but I’m not sure how well this works in monochrome.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Jen

@snowspell_kissed
Returning after almost 10 years! This place isn't quite as social as it used to be, but I'm hoping to make some friends and find inspiration...
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