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24 / 365
Bubbles
Anytime I see pictures with reflections, I find myself trying to see behind the lens. What kind of environment does this person dwell in? Is it cluttered or tidy? Someone's personal space can say a lot about them, and maybe nothing at all.
Taken with Lensbaby Edge80
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Jen
@snowspell_kissed
Returning after almost 10 years! This place isn't quite as social as it used to be, but I'm hoping to make some friends and find inspiration...
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365
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Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
7th July 2026 1:22pm
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