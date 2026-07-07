Previous
Bubbles by snowspell_kissed
24 / 365

Bubbles

Anytime I see pictures with reflections, I find myself trying to see behind the lens. What kind of environment does this person dwell in? Is it cluttered or tidy? Someone's personal space can say a lot about them, and maybe nothing at all.

Taken with Lensbaby Edge80
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Jen

@snowspell_kissed
Returning after almost 10 years! This place isn't quite as social as it used to be, but I'm hoping to make some friends and find inspiration...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact