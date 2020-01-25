Sign up
Photo 3335
Herdwick sheep
A small local flock - normally native to the Lake district.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
0
0
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
3335
photos
98
followers
78
following
913% complete
View this month »
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
24th January 2020 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
