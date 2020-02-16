Sign up
Photo 3358
Wigmore castle
Romantic, ruined Wigmore castle was held by the Mortimer family from the 11th-13th century.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
