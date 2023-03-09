Previous
A bit sad - these daffs thought Spring had arrived! by snowy
Photo 4001

A bit sad - these daffs thought Spring had arrived!

9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Diana Moss

@snowy
Diana Moss - I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane
Cherrill
I've been out this morning shaking the daffodil heads so they aren't so weighed down! Maybe its me that's a bit sad!!!
March 9th, 2023  
