Photo 4001
A bit sad - these daffs thought Spring had arrived!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
1
0
Diana Moss
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
4001
photos
77
followers
63
following
10
1
365
iPhone 6
9th March 2023 9:43am
Cherrill
I've been out this morning shaking the daffodil heads so they aren't so weighed down! Maybe its me that's a bit sad!!!
March 9th, 2023
