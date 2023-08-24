Previous
Birthday Blooms by snowy
Photo 4015

Birthday Blooms

Roses from Helen’s garden, just one of the lovely gifts and cards and treats that I received on my birthday from my children, grandchildren and friends.
24th August 2023

Diana Moss

@snowy
Diana Moss
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful, colorful still life
August 24th, 2023  
