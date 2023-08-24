Sign up
Previous
Photo 4015
Birthday Blooms
Roses from Helen’s garden, just one of the lovely gifts and cards and treats that I received on my birthday from my children, grandchildren and friends.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Diana Moss
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful, colorful still life
August 24th, 2023
