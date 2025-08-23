Previous
Diana by snowy
Photo 4036

Diana

Ian very sad to say that my lovely wife Diana passed away August 3. Today was her birthday.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Diana Moss

@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So very sorry to hear your sad news , and my sincere sympathy in your loss. I always loved to see your lovely home and garden !
August 23rd, 2025  
