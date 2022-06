Advertising has always played a very important role in the business since ancient times. At the archaeological excavations in Pompeii, we can still read the inscriptions on the walls of Roman houses destroyed by the volcano in 79 AD, which invite passers-by to vote for a certain candidate in the elections, while in the Via dell’Abbondanza a series of signs of a workshop shows the phases of fabric processing, as proof of its quality. https://socialon.org/