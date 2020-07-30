Previous
Next
Black and white 🖥🖱 by sofia1
55 / 365

Black and white 🖥🖱

Challenge: To take a picture of black and white 🖥🖱
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Sofia

@sofia1
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise