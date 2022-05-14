Smells so goooood!! 😊

Previous
by solarpower
32 / 365

I needed a fine day like today so much 😅

This is not an invitation!
I'm going to Rio!!
This is not a conversation!
Say goodbye to me OH!
- Rio, Mika
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
9% complete

uᴉʇsɥnſ
the bight green pops in this! i love it!
May 15th, 2022  
