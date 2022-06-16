Previous
Czech Press Photo 2021 by solarpower
Czech Press Photo 2021

I was at this exhibition of best photos from last year today! 😊 It was pretty cool and interesting :) I was there also last year when this kind of events was finally allowed after covid and if I remember correctly, I had to have a respirator... Today no respirators were needed which was great :)
This exhibition takes place in Czech National Museum which is amazing, the building is so beautiful inside as well as outside :))

And! Today I bought a film for my parents' old camera and hopefully this weekend I will play with it and make some photos on film :))
