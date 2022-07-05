Previous
Geneva by solarpower
Geneva

I don't know about you
But I'm feeling TWENTY TWOOOO
- 22, Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)
Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
Elsie Black
Everything will be alright if
you keep me next to yooooouu! ❤️
July 6th, 2022  
