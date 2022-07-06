Previous
by solarpower
78 / 365

Heaveeeeeeen
Maade in heaveeen...
- Made In Heaven, Queen
Two days ago we visited the Queen Studio Experience and Freddie's statue in Montreux and their songs are playing on repeat since :D
Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
