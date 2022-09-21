What you can see if you live in the house opposite of mine: one roof window opens and a hand with a phone sticks out every time the sky is slightly pretty 😂

Also, today I was sitting in my dorm, the sky was blue, the sun was shining so I decided to go for a run. Somewhere around the half of my run it started to rain. So I had to stand under a tree in the park and wait until the heaviest rain goes away, then I ran back, but still I had it 2 in 1: a run AND a shower 😂 And after a real shower I was sitting in the room again, looked out of the window and you wouldn't guess it: the sky was blue, the sun was shining 👌🏻😂

AND my film from summer got developed and I got the photos today and they are absolutely AMAZING and I'm going to buy more film tomorrow 😁