Previous
Next
by solarpower
115 / 365

Preparing for autumn - bought some new films today! 😁
Also the first week of school successfully behind me, 13 more to go 😅
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mike
Go for it!
Take care of the ISO setting!
Show us the results!
😉
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise