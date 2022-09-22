Sign up
Previous
Next
115 / 365
Preparing for autumn - bought some new films today! 😁
Also the first week of school successfully behind me, 13 more to go 😅
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
1
0
Lucie
@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
115
photos
5
followers
1
following
31% complete
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-M215F
Taken
22nd September 2022 2:32pm
Mike
Go for it!
Take care of the ISO setting!
Show us the results!
😉
September 22nd, 2022
