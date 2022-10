Another one from the drone... Still not perfect, I think the photo is too light, but I like it especially with the red car there :)





'cause karma is the thunder

rattling your ground

karma's on your scent like a bounty hunter

karma's gonna track you down

step by step from town to town

sweet like justice

karma is the queen

karma takes all my friends to the summit

karma is the guy on the screen

coming straight home to me

- Karma, Taylor Swift