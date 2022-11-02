Previous
Analog - Switzerland by solarpower
Analog - Switzerland

July 2022, Montreux

The only time I feel I might get better
Is when we are together...
- When We Are Together, the 1975
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
Photo Details

