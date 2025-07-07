Previous
Slovenia day 1 by solarpower
278 / 365

Slovenia day 1

- the journey was (way too) long
- it will probably rain tomorrow
- it is very very pretty here
- i love balconies
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
