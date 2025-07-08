Previous
Slovenia day 2 by solarpower
279 / 365

Slovenia day 2

- not your typical Bled photo but I somehow really like this one
- rain in the morning but at least it was not so hot for the rest of the day
- Mala Osojnica - cool trek up there :D
8th July 2025

Lucie

@solarpower
